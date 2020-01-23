Panga song Bibby: Kangana Ranaut will remind you of Rani from Queen in this goofy track

A child asks her mother if she has heard about the Keto diet, and then tells her that henceforth she will be on the diet. That's how Panga's latest song Bibby starts.



Recent related news from verified sources The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut reveals she was surrounded by dacoits during the shoot of Revolver Rani Actress Kangana Ranaut known for her critically acclaimed roles in movies like Queen, Judgemental Hai Kya, Tanu weds Manu and so on, is on a promotion spree for...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



Panga: The new song, Dil Ne Kaha, showcases playful chemistry between Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill If the first song of Panga, the title track, showed multiple montages of the leading lady, Kangana Ranaut's fearless attempts to transform into a Kabaddi player...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this