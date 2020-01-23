Global  

Panga song Bibby: Kangana Ranaut will remind you of Rani from Queen in this goofy track

Bollywood Life Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A child asks her mother if she has heard about the Keto diet, and then tells her that henceforth she will be on the diet. That's how Panga's latest song Bibby starts.
