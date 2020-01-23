Global  

West Bengal: BJP activists arrested for inflammatory posters against Kanhaiya Kumar

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Several BJP activists were arrested by the police from Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday for putting up inflammatory posters against CPM leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is scheduled to address rally there.
