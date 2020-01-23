Aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday. As per the initial reports, the plane had two pilots on-board and both are safe but the left wing of the aircraft was completely damaged during the landing near Sadarpur village. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be identified.


