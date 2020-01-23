People coming from China will be screened at airports in India: MEA on coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in China, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that people coming from the Asian country will have to mandatorily go through a screening process at airports in India.
China has expanded lockdowns to at least 10 cities in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak. On the eve of the Lunar New Year transportation has been shut down in at least 10 cities with a total of about 33 million people.