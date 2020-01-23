12,828 passengers screened for novel coronavirus infection till Jan 22: Health ministry
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () A total of 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus infection till January 22 but no positive case has been detected in the country so far, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Union health secretary Preeti Sudan is reviewing the evolving scenario and the preparedness status.
WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak.
China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan. The BBC reports that three have died and nine are in...