Raj Thackeray's MNS flag turns saffron; Shiv Sena says no impact on Maharashtra politics

Zee News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party's new flag which is saffron in colour, setting tongues wagging in political circles about a possible ideological shift.
News video: MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party

MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party 02:02

 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena unveiled party's new flag on Thursday. The saffron-coloured flag was unveiled by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The new flag has a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raj Thackeray's MNS goes saffron, backs Modi government on evicting infiltrators

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday indicated he is all set to carry forward uncle Bal Thackeray's legacy, unveiling his party's new saffron flag and announcing...
IndiaTimes

Raj Thackeray's MNS unveils new all-saffron party flag in Mumbai, coincides with uncle Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary

Raj's son, Amit Thackeray, has also been inducted into the party.
DNA

