Raj Thackeray's MNS flag turns saffron; Shiv Sena says no impact on Maharashtra politics

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, will visit the temple town of Ayodhya, once the Shiv Sena-led coalition government completes 100 days in office.

Karim Lala row: Don's grandson claims Karim Lala also met Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray|Oneindia News EVER SINCE SHIV SENA MP SANJAY RAUT STOKED CONTROVERSY BY CLAIMING THAT FORMER PM INDIRA GANDHI USED TO MEET UNDERWORLD DON KARIM LALA IN MUMBAI, THE FIRE IS STILL RAGING WITH NEW CLAIMS COMING TO THE.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:00Published 6 days ago