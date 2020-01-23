Global  

Coronavirus: 100 Indian nurses tested at Saudi Arabia hospital, 1 Kerala nurse found infected

IndiaTimes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A nurse from Kerala employed at a hospital in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday. The minister confirmed that about 100 Indian nurses working in the Saudi Arabia hospital were tested following the threat of coronavirus and one of them was found infected by the deadly virus.
