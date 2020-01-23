Global  

MNS's new flag bearing Chhatrapati Shivaji's royal seal draws Shiv Sena ire

Thursday, 23 January 2020
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party's new flag unveiled on Thursday has drawn flak from the Shiv Sena and some organisations here for the use of Chhatrapati Shivaji's royal seal in it.
News video: MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party

MNS chief Raj Thackeray unveils party's new flag, son Amit joins party 02:02

 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena unveiled party's new flag on Thursday. The saffron-coloured flag was unveiled by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The new flag has a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

