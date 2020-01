The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has ordered re-polling in three polling stations — one each in Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad districts — following allegations of impersonation. The re-poll will be held on January 24 between 7am and 5 pm. Incidentally, in all the impersonation cases, women cast votes.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sanders Widens Lead In NH Poll The New Hampshire Primary is less than three weeks away. A new WBUR poll suggests Bernie Sanders might be peaking at just the right time. The survey of more than 426 likely Democratic primary voters.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 2 days ago Voters get in line to cast their ballots Voters get in line to cast their ballots as queues form at polling stations across the UK. Polls close at 10pm across the UK. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published on December 12, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources India's Telangana to test facial recognition in local elections Software to be used to verify voters in 10 polling stations in Telangana state despite growing concerns about privacy.

Al Jazeera 3 days ago



Polling for 120 municipalities, nine municipal corporations in Telangana underway Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. Apart from the ruling TRS, and main rival party Congress, BJP, TJS, CPI and TDP are all in the poll fray.

Zee News 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this