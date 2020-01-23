Global  

Kejriwal will come first if competition to make false promises is held in India: Amit Shah

DNA Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Shah also held a roadshow in Uttam Nagar assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Krishan Gahlot.
