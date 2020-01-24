Global  

Trump to host Israel's Netanyahu at White House next week

Friday, 24 January 2020
Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will discuss regional and security issues with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu here next week, the White House said on Thursday.
Trump says he will release Middle East peace plan by Tuesday

Trump says he will release the long-awaited plan before Israeli PM Netanyahu visits the White House next week.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •IndependentReutersNYTimes.com

Netanyahu, Gantz invited to White House next week

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, would visit the White...
USATODAY.com


TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #DonaldTrump to host #IsraelPM #BenjaminNetanyahu at #WhiteHouse next week https://t.co/uEANfCcxmO 45 minutes ago

TheManofYahweh

TheChristian Yahwist RT @Joyce_Karam: UPDATE: #Israel - US • Trump hosts Netanyahu +Gantz Tue. • May release Kushner’s Peace Plan • Same day Knesset votes on N… 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Friends in White House…’: Trump to Host Israel’s Netanyahu Next Week to Discuss Middle-East Peace… https://t.co/nTQJFm18Fg 2 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Trump to host Israel's Netanyahu at White House next week https://t.co/J9vm8NkAMK #news #headlines 3 hours ago

Tees_Ter

TeesTer RT @tammy_sager: #Trump to host #Israel’s #Netanyahu & #Gantz to #WhiteHouse next week. 3 hours ago

TjcDavid

David Thomson⛪🏆🐯👑 It is great to see President Trump shall host the Israeli delegation. Israel is the Saviour of the Middle East. God… https://t.co/urZwXKjUt2 4 hours ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @bgittleson: President Trump invited Israel's prime minister and his chief rival to the White House next week to talk Middle East peace.… 4 hours ago

joetrader6

joe trader RT @rickgladstone: Mr. Trump, on trial in the Senate on charges of high crimes & misdemeanors, will host Mr. Netanyahu, indicted on charges… 5 hours ago

