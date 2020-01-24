Global  

J&K's accession into Indian Union irreversible, says Centre

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Centre told the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into the Indian Union is "irreversible".

Attorney General K K Venugopal, replying on the batch of petitions filed challenging the revocation of Article 370, explained how the process of accession of J&K into the...
