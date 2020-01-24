Global  

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Republic Day parade

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020
This is the third time that a Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reaches India; to attend R-day celebration

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reaches India; to attend R-day celebration 03:24

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in India with his family on Friday afternoon. Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2020 celebration in the capital.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to begin 4-day visit to India from Jan 24

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will pay a four-day visit to India from January 24 to attend the Republic Day Parade...
Sify

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be Chief Guest at Republic Day function

This is the third time that a Brazilian President will be our Chief Guest at the Republic Day. The last time we had a Brasilian President as chief guest was in...
Zee News

Humaizseven

Humaiz Seven RT @arjunsethi81: This single story reveals nearly everything you need to know about Modi. His chief guest on India Republic Day is Brazil… 3 minutes ago

raghukoppar

Raghu Koppar RT @NewIndianXpress: Brazilian President #JairBolsonaro arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit to witness India's 71st #RepublicDay Parade. H… 7 minutes ago

Hemant_Jain_01

Hemant Jain Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on 4-day India visit https://t.co/nLbrxrvTXN #Brazil #RepublicDay 10 minutes ago

is_souptik

Souptik Dirghangi RT @IndianExpress: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in India on a four-day visit beginning Friday. Bolsonaro, on his first visit… 15 minutes ago

