The horrors of Auschwitz remembered... 75 years on

Friday, 24 January 2020
KL Auschwitz-Birkenau was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by the Third Reich near Oswiecim in occupied Poland during World War II.
News video: Auschwitz-Birkenau as it's never been seen before

Auschwitz-Birkenau as it's never been seen before 01:23

 Drone footage captures the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau as the museum on the site prepares to mark 75 years since the camp's liberation by the Soviet Red Army during the closing months of World War II on Jan. 27.

Recent related news

Remembering the horrors of Auschwitz 75 years after the liberation

Remembering the horrors of Auschwitz 75 years after the liberationMore than fifty world leaders will arrive in Israel’s capital to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. ;
Jerusalem Post

'I stayed alive to tell' - Auschwitz's dwindling survivors recount horrors of Nazi death camp

A strip of skin tattooed with the Auschwitz death camp number 99288 sits in a silver frame on a shelf in Avraham Harshalom's living room. It is his prisoner...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

