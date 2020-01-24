Global  

WHO says 'too early' to declare public health emergency on coronavirus outbreak in China

Friday, 24 January 2020
Geneva [Switzerland], Jan 24 (ANI): The World Health Organistion (WHO) on Thursday said that it was 'too early' to declare the outbreak of coronavirus in China as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
