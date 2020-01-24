🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @banana_news_247: NEW: The World Health Organization says it is too early to declare coronavirus a public health emergency of internatio… 2 days ago

Hamza حمزة RT @verge: World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirus https://t.co/rZF9vHpwUg https://t… 5 days ago

Watching Eye World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global public health emergency over new China coronavirus… https://t.co/LnLFY9TFch 5 days ago

Life is what you choose to make it. X = ? C = 1000 + X X = C - 1000 BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases surpasses 1000 World Health Org… https://t.co/122GH6Mqrn 6 days ago

Sri Lanka Health 'Too early' to declare coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, WHO says https://t.co/PNMolyuFOn 6 days ago

Security Testing RT @_timos_: World Health Organization says it’s too early to declare global emergency over new coronavirus https://t.co/cWsYa9wxLp >>> htt… 6 days ago

fcdyer RT @BreakingNews: WHO Emergency Cmte. says "it is still too early to declare a public health emergency of international concern" for the ne… 6 days ago