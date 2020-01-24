Trump's conduct isn't America first, it's Trump first: Dems

N3NAMALA69 RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump "The President's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous. And it captures the worst fears of our… 55 seconds ago Ava Evans Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is 'not America first, but Trump first' https://t.co/ybHCZr04PH 2 minutes ago Vape N Fan RT @HouseIntel: "The President's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous. And it captures the worst fears of our Founders and the… 2 minutes ago jobgujnews Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is ‘not America first, but Trump first’ | US news https://t.co/sCDBAA2l9k 2 minutes ago Zayin Julien Cohen RT @guardian: Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is 'not America first, but Trump first' https://t.co/Y1fid8XsLr 2 minutes ago sapienverity Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is 'not America first, but Trump first'. Again no fan of Trump as President but… https://t.co/yco30eOK9B 4 minutes ago Global Analytica Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is 'not America first, but Trump first' https://t.co/t0DxpsmjIH 6 minutes ago James Mitchell Ⓥ Impeachment: Democrats say conduct is 'not America first, but Trump first' House managers make case for president’s… https://t.co/mUhWZqniNs 8 minutes ago