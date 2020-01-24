Trump's conduct isn't America first, it's Trump first: Dems
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) The Democratic lawmakers who are acting as "managers" - or prosecutors - in Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, have continued to present their argument to try and show that the US President has abused his office and that the only thing that has guided him in his relationship with Ukraine has been his own self-interest.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial said Trump put his personal interests above all else and said that if the president had any "exculpatory" evidence, he'd present it.
