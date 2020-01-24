Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kamala Harris mulls endorsing Biden: Report

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) California Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, was considering backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, a media report said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination 01:00

 Senator Kamala Harris is considering endorsing her former primary rival Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President [Video]Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Joe Biden Would Consider Kamala Harris As A Running Mate [Video]Joe Biden Would Consider Kamala Harris As A Running Mate

Joe Biden Would Consider Kamala Harris As A Running Mate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Kamala Harris for VP: ‘She’s Qualified to Be President’

Joe Biden dropped something of a bomb during a local interview, saying he would consider Senator Kamala Harris for "anything she was interested in" including the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.