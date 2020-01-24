Kamala Harris mulls endorsing Biden: Report

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) California Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, was considering backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, a media report said.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Joe Biden Would Consider Kamala Harris As A Running Mate Joe Biden Would Consider Kamala Harris As A Running Mate. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:27Published on December 6, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Kamala Harris for VP: ‘She’s Qualified to Be President’ Joe Biden dropped something of a bomb during a local interview, saying he would consider Senator Kamala Harris for "anything she was interested in" including the...

Mediaite 1 week ago





Tweets about this