Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Indian embassy in Beijing on Friday cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others in China. The Indian mission took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26. However another event to mark the occassion concluded as scheduled at the Embassy on Thursday .
