Ahead of Delhi election, Arvind Kejriwal sparks debate over freebies, says 'it's good for economy'

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Earlier on Thursday (January 23), BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the voter of Delhi will not be swayed away by the AAP's water and power freebies
Delhi election 2020 | 'BJP bringing outsiders for campaigning': CM Kejriwal [Video]Delhi election 2020 | 'BJP bringing outsiders for campaigning': CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP during roadshow. Kejriwal accused BJP of bringing in 'outsiders' for election campaigning. The Delhi CM held the roadshow at Delhi's Gokalpuri..

Watch l Delhi elections 2020: BJP slams AAP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal [Video]Watch l Delhi elections 2020: BJP slams AAP over induction of Shoaib Iqbal

BJP has lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal for inducting Shoaib Iqbal in the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

No deliberate delay by Returning Officer: EC on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waiting for hours to file nomination

The Election Commission on Tuesday (January 21) rejected reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately made to wait for over six hours by...
Zee News

Delhi assembly election: Arvind Kejriwal made tall promises, never fulfilled them, says Home Minister Amit Shah

The Home Minister had on Tuesday trained his guns at the AAP government and said that his party MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition...
Zee News

