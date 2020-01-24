Ahead of Delhi election, Arvind Kejriwal sparks debate over freebies, says 'it's good for economy'

The Election Commission on Tuesday (January 21) rejected reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately made to wait for over six hours by...

Delhi assembly election: Arvind Kejriwal made tall promises, never fulfilled them, says Home Minister Amit Shah The Home Minister had on Tuesday trained his guns at the AAP government and said that his party MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition...

Zee News 19 hours ago



