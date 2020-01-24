Global  

Indian mission in China cancels Republic day celebration over coronavirus outbreak

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Beijing [China], Jan 24 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday called off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held on January 26, taking into account the evolving situation due to coronavirus outbreak in China.
News video: Republic Day 2020 rehearsals: CRPF women bikers practice their skills

Republic Day 2020 rehearsals: CRPF women bikers practice their skills 02:15

 CRPF women bikers were seen practicing for their skill at Rajpath ahead of the Republic Day celebration on January 26.

Twenty-five people have been killed after developing pneumonia-like symptoms and at least 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in China.
