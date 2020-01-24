Sec 144 imposed in Lohardaga after violent clashes break out during pro-CAA rally Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

On Thursday, violence erupted in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this