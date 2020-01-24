Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Two persons who returned from China were kept under medical observation here for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created an isolation ward at its Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokali.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hospital hosting patients with coronavirus in Hong Kong sees queues at pharmacy

Hospital hosting patients with coronavirus in Hong Kong sees queues at pharmacy 02:13

 People were seen queuing at the pharmacy inside Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on Thursday, where two patients who have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus are being treated. Filmed today (January 24) the footage shows people wearing facemasks in the queue, as well as exterior shots. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio Shares NYC's Plans To Confront Coronavirus

Now that there's two confirmed cases in the United States, New York City is preparing plans to address the coronavirus that has caused more than two dozen deaths in China and spread to 16 countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:54Published

Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China [Video]Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak. China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Two people, who returned from China, kept under medical observation in Mumbai hospital

At least 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19.
Zee News

Coronavirus: Two returnees from China under quarantine in Mumbai

According to Health Department officials, no cases of coronavirus infection have been detected during screening and they are following up with every passenger...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.