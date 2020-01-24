Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up



Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Two people, who returned from China, kept under medical observation in Mumbai hospital At least 1,789 passengers underwent thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for the coronavirus since January 19.

Zee News 7 hours ago



Coronavirus: Two returnees from China under quarantine in Mumbai According to Health Department officials, no cases of coronavirus infection have been detected during screening and they are following up with every passenger...

Hindu 6 hours ago



