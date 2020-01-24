Global  

5 in UK test negative for coronavirus, 9 await results

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 24 (IANS) Fourteen people in the UK have been tested for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), with five confirmed negative and nine still awaiting the results, according to the Public Health England (PHE).
