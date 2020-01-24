|
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya calls labourers eating poha, gets trolled on Twitter
|
|
Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Indore:* BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has invited the ire of the Twitterati for his recent comments on some labourers working in his house and on their eating habits.
In a seminar held in support of the Citizen Amendment Act in Indore on Thursday, the BJP national general secretary has said that he suspected that the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this