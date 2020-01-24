Global  

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya calls labourers eating poha, gets trolled on Twitter

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Indore:* BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has invited the ire of the Twitterati for his recent comments on some labourers working in his house and on their eating habits.

In a seminar held in support of the Citizen Amendment Act in Indore on Thursday, the BJP national general secretary has said that he suspected that the...
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya suspects nationality of workers over ‘strange’ eating habits

The National General Secretary of the BJP made the statement at a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Hindu

BJP leader suspects nationality of workers over eating habits

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Thursday that he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house...
IndiaTimes


