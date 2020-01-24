Global  

3 US firefighters killed in Aus identified

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) Australian authorities on Friday revealed the identities of the three US firefighters who died when their air tanker crashed while battling blazes in New South Wales (NSW) state.
