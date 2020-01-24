Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

... Two persons who returned from China were kept under medical observation here for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country, a BMC health officer said on Friday. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 👓 View full article



