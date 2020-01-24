Global  

Brexit: EU leaders sign UK withdrawal deal

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Brussels, Jan 24 (IANS) Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the heads of the European Commission and Council, on Friday signed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, ahead of the the country's exit from the EU on January 31.
News video: Brexit: What happens next?

Brexit: What happens next? 01:42

 The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade agreement and a trade deal with the US are all on the cards for the coming months.

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis [Video]UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the..

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal [Video]MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by..

Stormont Assembly members ‘to reject Brexit deal’

Stormont Assembly members are set to reject the Government’s Brexit withdrawal deal as they debate the EU exit for the first time since restoration.
Belfast Telegraph

Brexit withdrawal deal must be implemented 'with rigor': EU's Barnier

The European Union will monitor the Northern Ireland elements of Britain's Brexit agreement very closely and will not allow London to re-open the deal "under the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

