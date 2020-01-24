Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Kerala police register case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for misleading people over CAA

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Malappuram district police chief Abdul Kareem on Thursday confirmed that a case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje for "misleading" and spreading "incorrect information" over the new citizenship law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News

Kerala Christian body alleges cops ignore love jihad cases, PM Modi meets Iranian foreign minister amid Iran-US tensions, Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Nirbhaya..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BJP MP booked for misleading people over CAA

A case was registered against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for "misleading" and spreading "incorrect information" over the new citizenship law. A police official...
IndiaTimes

Case against BJP MP for causing communal enmity

Shobha Karandlaje’s tweet about Hindus being denied water for supporting CAA found false
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.