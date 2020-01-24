Rajendra Shah @narendramodi @PMOIndia let's start it from u.. sir.. 1) removal of singling out word Musilm from CAA bill..minorit… https://t.co/yl10dxRqYM 23 minutes ago Jaideep Mathur Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM Narendra Modi to youngsters! DUTIES whi… https://t.co/9ON6tx2nG7 26 minutes ago Balachandran V PM shall advise our youths to become Nationalists and Patriots and not to become like Pappu or Pappis. - https://t.co/68Fpw1cgiF 41 minutes ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: #RepublicDay Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM @narendramodi to youngsters htt… 1 hour ago KUMAR RAHUL RT @PTI_News: Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM Modi to youngsters 1 hour ago anil goel RT @samarjeet_n: Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM Narendra Modi to youngsters https://t.co/h2ET… 1 hour ago SAMARJEET NARAYAN Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM Narendra Modi to youngsters… https://t.co/RAG5Gq9n4f 2 hours ago Times of India #RepublicDay Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM @narendramodi to youngste… https://t.co/TI4HPUaDcu 2 hours ago