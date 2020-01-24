Set example by following duties to country and pave way for 'new India': PM Narendra Modi to youngsters
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Addressing the young crowd who will participate in the Republic Day parade, PM Modi extolled India's diversity saying geographical and social diversities are features of India's greatness. He said, India is a life force made up of several ideals and values.
Reiterating its commitment to invest heavily in the 'Make in India' initiative, Vivo India told IANS on Friday that the company will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the country in multiple phases.
During an..