BJP MLA enters Rajasthan assembly with basket full of locusts

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A BJP legislator entered the Rajasthan Assembly building with a decorated basket containing locusts here on Friday to protest against the Congress-led government's alleged apathy towards the state's farmers who have suffered crop losses due to locust attacks.
