Buses stoned during Maharashtra bandh over CAA-NRC; one injured

IndiaTimes Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Stray incidents of stone pelting were reported from parts of Maharashtra on Friday during the statewide 'bandh' called by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's party against the CAA and the NRC, but normal life remained largely unaffected, officials said.
Anti-CAA group distances itself from Prakash Ambedkar's Maha bandh

Just one day after the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) called for a Maharashtra bandh on January 24 as a mark of protest against the...
Mid-Day

VBA calls for bandh in State against CAA, NRC, NPR

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday called for a Maharashtra Bandh on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship Am
Hindu


