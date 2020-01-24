Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: The Sopranos actress Annabelle Sciorra testifies that the movie mogul raped her

Friday, 24 January 2020
About 80 women, including actress Angelina Jolie, have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The trial of the same is scheduled to run into March. For Harvey Weinstein to be jailed for life imprisonment, the prosecutor has to prove that he assaulted at least two people.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today

Harvey Weinstein Trial Opening Statements Today 01:46

 Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court [Video]Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court

The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra thought she was suffering a seizure after Harvey Weinstein allegedly r*ped her in her apartment.

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Harvey Weinstein trial: 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra takes the stand, details rape

Annabella Sciorra was the first accuser to take the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial. She says he raped her in the winter of 1993-94.
Annabella Sciorra says Harvey Weinstein brutally raped her

"I couldn't fight anymore because he had my hands locked," the Sopranos actress tells the trial.
