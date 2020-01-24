Harvey Weinstein trial: The Sopranos actress Annabelle Sciorra testifies that the movie mogul raped her
Friday, 24 January 2020 () About 80 women, including actress Angelina Jolie, have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The trial of the same is scheduled to run into March. For Harvey Weinstein to be jailed for life imprisonment, the prosecutor has to prove that he assaulted at least two people.
Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial begins today in Lower Manhattan. Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.