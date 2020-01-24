Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over docs, convicts tell court

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are not handing over certain documents and this is causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.

A P Singh moved an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts [Video]Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts

Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya case convicts

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 04:42Published

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrant to convicts | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrant to convicts | OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on February 1st, Kejriwal denies AAP fault for delays in execution, Smriti Irani hits out at AAP for its sympathy to the convicts, Piyush Goyal says statement on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought before a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
IndiaTimes

Delhi court directs Tihar authorities to file report on the status of scheduled execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora, passed the directions after the jail authorities said they have written to the Delhi government on the issue of...
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

HarmanS38834071

Harman Singh Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court https://t.co/bKyK1nXFCo via @timesofindia 17 minutes ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI 'Tihar officials delaying in handing over papers' https://t.co/SMZ2WAYYPN #delhi #newdelhi 51 minutes ago

VishnuS47793080

Vishnu Suthar RT @indiatvnews: Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court #NirbhayaCase #nirbhayaconvicts #… 1 hour ago

indiatvnews

India TV Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court #NirbhayaCase… https://t.co/hi9PxOya90 1 hour ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court https://t.co/5zcI4FJQtq 2 hours ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over documents, convicts tell court https://t.co/y57LtgV5OC 2 hours ago

TOIWestUP

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts making fun of system: Sisodia Advocate A P Singh on Friday moved a Delhi court allegin… 2 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts making fun of system: Sisodia Advocate A P Singh on Friday moved a Delhi court a… https://t.co/NXdzkMM2ND 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.