Kangana Ranaut: The more controversies Virat Kohli and I have, the more popular we get

Bollywood Life Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Actress Kangana Ranaut has found a quirky connection with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The actress opened up about her views when she appeared on Star Sports Nerolac Cricket Live. to promote her film Panga.
News video: Kangana calls Virat Kohli Panga King of Team India

Kangana calls Virat Kohli Panga King of Team India 00:58

 Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team. #Kangana #ViratKohli #Panga #PangaKing

