Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on Saturday on eve of 71st Republic Day

Zee News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Youth should remember Gandhi's 'gift of Ahimsa': President on Republic Day eve

Youth should remember Gandhi's 'gift of Ahimsa': President on Republic Day eve 04:21

 President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the country on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in his address to the nation

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day

Dear fellow citizens,1.On the eve of our 71st Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings to all of you, in India and abroad.2.Seven decades ago, on 26th
Hindu

Twitter launches Tricolour India Gate emoji to celebrate 71st Republic Day

According to Twitter India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be tweeting with this emoji on January 25 during his address to the nation, as citizens across the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

LatifKohistani

Mohammad Latif Kohistani RT @rashtrapatibhvn: Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 71st Republic Day. Englis… 45 seconds ago

sandy10srt

sandeep verma RT @the_hindu: President #RamNathKovind, in his address on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, reminded citizens the importance of non-violen… 4 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu President #RamNathKovind, in his address on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, reminded citizens the importance of n… https://t.co/Gc8yrslClp 56 minutes ago

kannan978634553

kannan RT @the_hindu: President #RamNathKovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in New Delhi on Jan.25, 2020. He said "Our… 1 hour ago

Muthukumar2802

Muthu Kumar RT @firstpost: #ICYMI | In his #RepublicDay address, #PresidentKovind did not directly refer to #AntiCAA protests but remembered Mahatma Ga… 1 hour ago

ms120562

mohan singh Kholwad RT @AkashvaniAIR: Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind (@rashtrapatibhvn) will address the nation on the eve of our 71st #RepublicDay… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.