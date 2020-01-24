Global  

Twitter launches India gate emoji shrouded in Tricolour to celebrate 71st Republic day

Friday, 24 January 2020
Twitter India has specifically designed an emoji of India Gate lit up in tricolours which will be tweeted by President Ram Nath Kovind's twitter handle on January 25 during his address to the nation.
News video: Watch: India Gate illuminates in tricolour on Republic Day eve

Watch: India Gate illuminates in tricolour on Republic Day eve 03:03

 India Gate illuminated in tricolour on the eve of Republic Day. India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on 26 Jan 2020. Republic Day marks the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect.

