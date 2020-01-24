Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus: India extends travel advisory to 12 more airports

Hindu Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Health Ministry in touch with WHO on coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No cases of Novel Coronavirus detected but 3 persons currently under observation: Health Ministry

Meanwhile, travel advisory has been extended to 12 more airports in the country in addition to the current seven.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

7 more people under observation for possible exposure to novel coronavirus: Govt

While no positive case for novel coronavirus has been detected in India, seven more people who returned from China have been kept under observation. Samples of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.