Turkey earthquake: 18 dead, over 550 injured; 35 aftershocks registered

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 18, while over 550 others have sustained injuries, country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
News video: Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News 01:15

 An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province. Officials said that at least 30 buildings collapsed due to the tremors. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake was...

At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey [Video]At Least 22 Killed After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Turkey

The initial quake struck in eastern Turkey, about 340 miles east of the capital of Ankara. There have been more than 400 aftershocks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey [Video]Rescue efforts under way after deadly quake rattles east Turkey

More than 30 people remain missing after 6.8 magnitude tremor hits Elazig province, killing at least 22 and injuring hundreds.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey earthquake: At least 20 dead as buildings collapse

A devastating earthquake has hit Turkey's Elazig province, with over a thousand injured and many dead.
BBC News

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Shakes Eastern Turkey, at Least 4 Dead

Turkey’s emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken the country’s east.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattle TimesSifyMENAFN.com

Garyare5

Garyare RT @MoHADM_Minister: I send my wholehearted sympathy & condolences to the #Turkish Government over a devastating earthquake in Eastern Regi… 11 minutes ago

abnalye79675481

abnalyemen RT @anayemeni_net: 22 Dead, Over 1,100 Hurt From Earthquake in Eastern Turkey https://t.co/lgHgM0HTeP 47 minutes ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن 22 Dead, Over 1,100 Hurt From Earthquake in Eastern Turkey https://t.co/lgHgM0HTeP 47 minutes ago

shahbogdang

Ahmed Shah Balti RT @bhushan_gyan: Turkey earthquake: At least 21 dead and over 1000 injured as buildings collapse https://t.co/gNYxUAmrYX 1 hour ago

Annfollowstruth

Anna People Flee Their Homes After Massive 6.8 Earthquake In Eastern Turkey, Felt As Far Away As Israel, Leaves 18+ Dead… https://t.co/4kBiMjJTc9 2 hours ago

JCSura

Juank 22 Dead, Over 1,100 Hurt From Earthquake in Eastern Turkey https://t.co/p0oZCTNKhs https://t.co/fFLKWVGlWX 2 hours ago

sommelier50

Dimitri François 22 Dead, Over 1,100 Hurt From Earthquake in Eastern Turkey https://t.co/4hH4veI7XL #presse_etrangère #feedly 2 hours ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @TIMEWorld: 22 Dead, Over 1,100 Hurt From Earthquake in Eastern Turkey https://t.co/VLuieqnQKj 2 hours ago

