At least 18 killed in Turkey's 6.8-magnitude earthquake

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Istanbul, Jan 25 (IANS) A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, leaving at least 18 people dead and more than 500 others injured.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes eastern Turkey – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Turkey earthquake: 18 dead, over 550 injured; 35 aftershocks registered

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 18, while over 550 others have...
