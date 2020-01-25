Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts` plea against Tihar authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy pleas

Zee News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
On Friday, advocate AP Singh moved an application in the court alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for two Nirbhaya case convicts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

J&K: Voice calls and SMS restored for prepaid mobile connections | Oneindia News [Video]J&K: Voice calls and SMS restored for prepaid mobile connections | Oneindia News

J&K: VOICE CALLS & SMS RESTORED FOR PREPAID MOBILE CONNECTIONS, DELHI COURT ASKS POLICE TO VERIFY BHIM ARMY CHIEF'S DELHI OFFICE, SANJAY RAUT KICKS UP FRESH ROW OVER SAVARKAR, SC TO HEAR NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News

ENDING SUSPENSE OVER THE EXECUTION OF THE 4 CONVICTS OF THE NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CASE, FINALLY A NEW DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED. DELHI'S PATIALA HOUSE COURT HAS ISSUED A FRESH DEATH WARRANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities delaying in handing over docs, convicts tell court

*New Delhi:* An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court on Friday alleging...
Mid-Day

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks from court fresh death warrants against 4 convicts

Tihar jail authorities Friday sought before a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

shyamlee_r

shyamlee RT @ZeeNews: Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy pleas https://t.co/KAq… 24 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy pleas… https://t.co/jnQE1lnZcQ 25 minutes ago

SameerK25100659

אמתAx-sameer-7 RT @the_hindu: #NirbhayaCase | The SC will hear at 12.45 p.m. today the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murde… 5 days ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: Supreme Court to hear at 12.45 pm today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convic… 5 days ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #NirbhayaCase | The SC will hear at 12.45 p.m. today the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape… https://t.co/VYes83kyuT 5 days ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile Supreme Court to hear at 12.45 pm today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the con… https://t.co/CJhTqzPSJo 5 days ago

sakshidenis

Sakshi Denis That the #Nirbhaya rape case convicts are taking all legal recourse possible is fair. That justice has been delayed… https://t.co/siO5DQghzZ 5 days ago

thefirstindia

First India #SupremeCourt to hear today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in 201… https://t.co/u0bimbbY6l 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.