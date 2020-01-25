Global  

Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar Jail authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy petitions

Zee News Saturday, 25 January 2020
On Friday, advocate AP Singh moved an application in the court alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for two Nirbhaya case convicts.
