Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar Jail authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy petitions

Mirror Now Nirbhaya Case | Lawyer of #Nirbhaya's convict moves to #Delhi High Court once again. The court will hear the plea t… https://t.co/wVBHTN0iNH 10 minutes ago shyamlee RT @ZeeNews: Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy pleas https://t.co/KAq… 3 hours ago Zee News Delhi court to hear Nirbhaya convicts' plea against Tihar authorities on holding papers, delaying mercy pleas… https://t.co/jnQE1lnZcQ 3 hours ago אמתSameer Khan RT @the_hindu: #NirbhayaCase | The SC will hear at 12.45 p.m. today the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murde… 5 days ago Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: Supreme Court to hear at 12.45 pm today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convic… 5 days ago The Hindu #NirbhayaCase | The SC will hear at 12.45 p.m. today the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape… https://t.co/VYes83kyuT 5 days ago NewsMobile Supreme Court to hear at 12.45 pm today the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the con… https://t.co/CJhTqzPSJo 5 days ago Sakshi Denis That the #Nirbhaya rape case convicts are taking all legal recourse possible is fair. That justice has been delayed… https://t.co/siO5DQghzZ 5 days ago