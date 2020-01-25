Global  

Agra: 22-year-old booked for falling in love with 60-year-old woman

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
A 22-year-old man has been booked at the Etmaduddaula police station in the city of the Taj Mahal for "disturbing peace in the area", after he refused to end his love affair with a 60-year-old woman.
