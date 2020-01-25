Global  

34 US troops suffer concussions after Iran missile attack

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 25 (IANS) Thirty-four US troops had been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of the January 8 Iranian missile attack on two military bases in Iraq housing American soldiers, the Pentagon said.
More U.S. Troops Being Screened For Injuries After Iran Missile Attack

 These service members are on top the 11 who were already treated for concussions following the Jan. 8 strike.

