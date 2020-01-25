MENAFN Business 34 US troops suffer concussions after Iran missile attack https://t.co/Td3p18XJ3k https://t.co/59AQeSLHMy 26 minutes ago News24 India 34 US troops suffer concussions after Iran missile attack #Iraq @realDonaldTrump @POTUS https://t.co/V7Ef1hjKUf 32 minutes ago Newsd 34 US troops suffer concussions after Iran missile attack https://t.co/6TAtjpdCkg 59 minutes ago Zubair RT @NH_India: Thirty-four #US troops had been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of the January 8 Iran… 1 hour ago National Herald Thirty-four #US troops had been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of the Janu… https://t.co/HMlL3luNOZ 1 hour ago Kathryn Potter 🇺🇸 'No troops were harmed' was the message from Trump following the Iranian missile strike he himself provoked. Then i… https://t.co/Fe52iX6f38 6 days ago Annie RT @semper_vincit: 1. Those 11 troops suffered from "concussions" after the Iranian attack. Fake news and I can prove it : -in order to enl… 6 days ago Veritas Semper Vincit 1. Those 11 troops suffered from "concussions" after the Iranian attack. Fake news and I can prove it : -in order t… https://t.co/AEMfhE4ETY 6 days ago