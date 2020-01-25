Delhi people need to decide if they want 'Jinnah wali azaadi' or 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': BJP minister
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* Citing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the people of Delhi need to decide whether they want "Jinnah Wali Azaadi" or Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Javadekar also accused the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress of "poisoning" the minds of minorities. Ahead of the February 8...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a massive roadshow. The roadshow was organised in Matiala of South West Delhi. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency and is up against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.