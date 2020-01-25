Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi people need to decide if they want 'Jinnah wali azaadi' or 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': BJP minister

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Citing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the people of Delhi need to decide whether they want "Jinnah Wali Azaadi" or Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Javadekar also accused the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress of "poisoning" the minds of minorities. Ahead of the February 8...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Elections 2020 | CM Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Matiala

Delhi Elections 2020 | CM Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Matiala 01:30

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a massive roadshow. The roadshow was organised in Matiala of South West Delhi. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency and is up against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Caste-based politics will not work in Delhi’ CM Kejriwal slams BJP [Video]Caste-based politics will not work in Delhi’ CM Kejriwal slams BJP

Caste-based politics will not work in Delhi’ CM Kejriwal slams BJP

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls [Video]Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP over caste-based politics. Kejriwal said vote in the Delhi polls will be cast based on work done. Kejriwal was speaking at a public meeting in Rohini.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'People will decide if they want 'Jinnah wali Azaadi' or 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai'': Prakash Javadekar hits out at AAP over Shaheen Bagh protests

"People need to decide what they want," the Union Minister stressed
DNA

Students raise 'Bharat Mata Se Azaadi' slogans in West Bengal's Kolkata

Students of several universities - including Kolkata's Jadavpur University - raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Se Azaadi', ‘Kashmir Maange Azaadi’, ‘Assam...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.