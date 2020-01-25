Coronavirus toll in China reaches 41, 1,287 infected (Ld)



Recent related videos from verified sources US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 2 hours ago China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus toll in China reaches 56, 1,975 infected Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has increased to 56, while the number of infected persons were...

Sify 2 days ago



Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China reaches 80, over 2,700 infected *Beijing:* Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country, with 2,744...

Mid-Day 20 hours ago



