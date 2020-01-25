Coronavirus toll in China reaches 41, 1,287 infected (Ld)
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has soared to 41, while the number of infected persons were 1,287, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...