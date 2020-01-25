Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus toll in China reaches 41, 1,287 infected (Ld)

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Beijing, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has soared to 41, while the number of infected persons were 1,287, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States [Video]US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80 [Video]China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 80

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus toll in China reaches 56, 1,975 infected

Beijing, Jan 26 (IANS) The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China has increased to 56, while the number of infected persons were...
Sify

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China reaches 80, over 2,700 infected

*Beijing:* Chinese health authorities on Monday said that 80 people have died due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country, with 2,744...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.