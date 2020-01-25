Global  

Panga Box Office Collection Day 1 early estimate: Kangana Ranaut starrer of to a poor start

Bollywood Life Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Although Kangana Ranaut's latest release Panga has received a warm welcome by the masses and by the critics the film has not able to survive the first day test of the box office.
Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick [Video]Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga" finally hit the theaters today. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:18Published

Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch [Video]Your Weekend Dose: From ‘Panga’ to ‘The Forgotten Army’, know what to watch

This week Bollywood is offering Kangana Ranaut starrer-Panga and Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer-Street Dance 3D. While Panga received good response through the audience, Street Dancer 3D failed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published


