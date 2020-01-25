Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide; Jasmin Bhasin mourns

Bollywood Life Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Television actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on Friday morning. Sharma who has been part of a popular TV show called Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji also left behind a suicide note.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin REVEAL if they have denied Naagin offer before Naagin 4 Pinkvilla [Video]Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin REVEAL if they have denied Naagin offer before Naagin 4 Pinkvilla

Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin REVEAL if they have denied Naagin offer before Naagin 4 Pinkvilla

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide at her Mira Road flat in Mumbai

TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji". "Yes, this is true. I am...
Mid-Day

TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".
Sify


Tweets about this

ILoveSiliguri

I Love Siliguri TRAGIC : Actress Sejal Sharma Commits Suicide Television actress #SejalSharma - known for her role in the series D… https://t.co/q2YacQMFu0 10 minutes ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times #DilTohHappyHaiJi fame actress #SejalSharma commits suicide. https://t.co/uwJcFWUGeR 17 minutes ago

gallinews

gallinews.com Dil toh Happy hai Ji Actress #SejalSharma ne kiya suicide https://t.co/DJHpvy72cD 24 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Actress #SejalSharma, famous for her role in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji TV show, reportedly committed suicide on Friday m… https://t.co/ihVFpw35hY 28 minutes ago

ArpitaS63115640

Arpita (❤❤) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #SejalSharma : TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in the… 29 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #SejalSharma : TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She was known for her role of Simmy Khosla in t… https://t.co/gdN36qLBPp 29 minutes ago

soulfulsachiin

sachin vaghela RT @MumbaiMirror: #Replug | Television actress #SejalSharma commits suicide in her Mira Road flat https://t.co/kjPAb1VBvD 49 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Police discover suicide note at 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress Sejal Sharma's apartment https://t.co/t5AxqBMOcF 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.