Hope India, Pak continue to work towards creating better future for their people: Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 25 (ANI): Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia on Saturday expressed hope that India and Pakistan will continue to work towards creating a better future for their people.
An Indian man has died after being attacked by his rooster on their way to a cockfight.
Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster's claw.
A police spokesman told CNN the father of three was taken to hospital, where he later died from a stroke.
Rao was a...