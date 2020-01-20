Hope India, Pak continue to work towards creating better future for their people: Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad

Global  

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 25 (ANI): Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia on Saturday expressed hope that India and Pakistan will continue to work towards creating a better future for their people.
News video: Indian Man Dies After Being Attacked By Rooster On Way To Cockfight

Indian Man Dies After Being Attacked By Rooster On Way To Cockfight 00:38

 An Indian man has died after being attacked by his rooster on their way to a cockfight. Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao was hit in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster's claw. A police spokesman told CNN the father of three was taken to hospital, where he later died from a stroke. Rao was a...

