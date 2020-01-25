You Might Like

Tweets about this Indian Emergency 2 RT @samar11: . @fayedsouza dropped from speakers at DD Kosambi festival in Goa. Faye D’Souza’s name dropped from speakers at DD Kosambi fes… 4 minutes ago Vipin Joseph Nadar RT @IndianExpress: Goa’s Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said D’Souza's name was dropped to avoid "mess and chaos". https://t.co/4ip… 10 minutes ago Syed M. Ibrahim RT @IndianExpress: Faye D’Souza’s name dropped from speakers at DD Kosambi festival in Goa https://t.co/4ipz0ZchMb 30 minutes ago