Turkey quake toll reaches 22 (3rd Lead)

Recent related videos from verified sources Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey reached 22 on Saturday, as rescuers searched for an estimated 22 more people trapped under the rubble...

Reuters India 3 hours ago



Death toll in Turkey quake rises to 14 Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 14, while 55 others have...

Sify 14 hours ago





Tweets about this Ommcom News The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increa… https://t.co/jSMwPJKxFI 6 minutes ago KMJNOW Death toll reaches 14 after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Turkey. Offici… https://t.co/v0N8BUPSWU 13 hours ago