Turkey quake toll reaches 22 (3rd Lead)

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increased to 22, the government said on Saturday.
Turkey: Several dead, hundreds injured as 6.5 magnitude quake strikes| OneIndia News

An earthquake hit eastern Turkey at 8.55 pm local time on Friday. At least 18 people are believed dead and hundreds are injured. The toll may rise. The quake struck east Turkey's Elazig province...

Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey reached 22 on Saturday, as rescuers searched for an estimated 22 more people trapped under the rubble...
Death toll in Turkey quake rises to 14

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 25 (ANI): The death toll in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake which struck eastern Turkey on Friday has risen to 14, while 55 others have...
OmmcomNews

The death toll from the massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that jolted eastern Turkey has increa…

KMJNOW

Death toll reaches 14 after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Turkey.

